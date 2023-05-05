Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 begins: Get upto 43% discount on smartphones

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale has gone live from May 4 and will continue till May 10. The sale brings announced huge offers on electronic gadgets, including TWS headphones, smart televisions, laptops, mobile phones and many more.

The Flipkart Plus members got early access to this sale from May 4 while all other customers can avail the offers from May 5.

Customers can now avail bank offers during the sale which includes 10 percent instant discounts for State Bank Of India debit and credit card holders. Rs 100 cashback offers can be availed by Paytm wallet users.

Popular Android and iOS smartphones like iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and others will be available at a heavy discount during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Here are some of the top offers that the e-commerce giant has made public.

iPhone

Apple iPhone 14 priced at Rs 79,999 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and 12MP camera for video calls and selfies along with rear dual camera setup with 12MP sensors. Flipkart is offering a discount of 14% pricing iPhone 14 at Rs. 67,999. The Apple iPhone 13 comes with the same processor as the Apple iPhone 14 priced at Rs. 69,990 is offered for Rs 57,999 at a discount of 17%.

Google Pixel

The Google Pixel 7 comes with IP68-certification, a Tensor G2 SoC, 30W wired charging and wireless charging support. The regular variant has a 6.3-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate whereas the Pro model features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The original cost of the smartphone is Rs 59,999 but during the sale it is offered for Rs. 49,999 with a disount of 16%. The 6a is offered at a discount of 36% which costs around Rs. 27,999.

Samsung Galaxy

The Galaxy M14 has segment-leading features such as a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 6000 mAh battery, and a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor. The original price of the smartphone is Rs. 18,990. During the Flipkart Big saving Days sale the price dropped to Rs 16,485 after 13% discount.