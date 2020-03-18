Facial attendance system with temperature screening now in India

Chennai: Enterprise software company Ramco Systems on Wednesday unveils an advanced facial attendance system embedded with temperature recording which will help organisations improve employees’ safety right at the entrance door.

Called RamcoGEEK, the system is embedded with temperature recording and internet of things (Iot) sensor doors to enable organisations move towards a ‘touch-less’ attendance and workplace access in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chennai-headquartered Ramco Systems said in a statement.

With the thermal imaging device in the system, organisations can track staff or visitors with high temperatures that may indicate infection, and build in operating procedures to avoid further contaminations caused by finger/thumb-based biometric scanners.

“Robust containment through a robust attendance and access system with zero contact and temperature measurement can be key to avoid easy spread of the virus that may take place with Biometric access system” said Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems which is part of the $1 billion Ramco Group.

RamcoGEEK for Attendance with Temperature Capturing can detect and match the faces of staff members and mark their attendance along with temperature.

Where facial-based attendance is a privacy concern, enterprises can replace it with voice to register access.

The system is linked to an IoT sensor-powered door which can restrict access in case the temperature is higher than normal and auto apply leave on behalf of the employee.

It communicates the information to HR and management in real-time and track the movements of a high-temperature staff in the workplace.

RamcoGEEK for Visitors system can send notifications when it encounters a person with a very high temperature to the facility manager/facility admin and track the movement of that person within that premise.

RamcoGEEK for Contact Tracing can send notifications to all those employees, customers, vendors and others interacted with in-person, in the event any person develops COVID-19 symptoms.

“Reverse tracing can also be initiated based on data around positive COVID-19 cases from external environment – for instance, a positive case of COVID-19 at a restaurant can alert all employees who have dined at the restaurant to be quarantined (based on bills raised),” said the company.

“The launch of the advanced facial attendance system by Ramco Systems is timely, given global concerns over pandemic threats,” said Junie Fo, Director, Investment Facilitation, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).