Facebook
Photo Credit: IANS

Facebook Discreetly Removes Limited Text Space On Ad Images

By KalingaTV Bureau

San Francisco: Facebook has discreetly removed the rule that limited text space on ad images to only 20 per cent. It means that the social networking giant will not penalise ads with more image text on them.

Facebook had a ‘text overlay’ tool for advertisers to ensure that text did not take up more than 20 per cent of their ads.

As shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, Facebook is contacting advertisers to inform them of the update.

“BIG news for Facebook advertisers. Facebook is killing its ‘<20% text in image’ rule for ads,” he tweeted recently.

Facebook said that it “will no longer penalize ads with higher amounts of image text in auctions and delivery”.

“We will begin gradually removing external material and sources that indicate that we enforce high levels of text in images,” the social network added.

Related News

Redmi Launches SonicBass Wireless Earphones And Earbuds 2C…

Instagram Announces Fresh Updates To Hide Offensive Comments…

Samsung To Announce Price Of Galaxy S20 Fan Edition In India…

Twitter Allows More Control Over Conversations To Users In…

Earlier, the ‘text overlay’ tool by Facebook checked if the ad aligned with the 20 per cent restriction or not.

“To create a better experience for viewers and advertisers, ads that appear on Facebook, Instagram, and the Audience Network are screened based on the amount of image text used in your ad,” read the earlier Facebook rule.

“Based on this review, advertisements with a higher percentage of image text may not be shown. Please note that exceptions may apply to certain ad images. For example, exemptions apply to book covers, album covers and product images”.

Facebook, however, said that advertisers are still encouraged to reduce the amount of text with images.

“We have found that images with less than 20 per cent text generally perform better,” it said.

(IANS)

You might also like
Technology

Google Meet rolls out ‘Breakout Group’ feature, to allow 100 breakout rooms during a…

Technology

This Is How Google Autocomplete Predictions Works In Search

Technology

NASA Probe Reveals Asteroid Bennu Contains Ingredients For Life

Technology

TECNO CAMON 16 with 64MP quad-cam, Eye AF tech launched in India at just Rs 10,999

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.