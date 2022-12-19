Buy Rs 94,999 Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G below Rs 46,000, Check details

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G under Rs 46,000 with an exchange deal and bank offer on Amazon. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 106,999. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and has a 6.7-inch foldable Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G (256GB) discount

Samsung has listed the 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy Flip 4 5G at a discounted price of Rs 94,999. The phone’s original price is Rs 106,999. Buyers can purchase the device under Rs 46,000 with bank and trade-in option.

The discounts include a cashback of Rs 7,000 on transaction with any credit card from all banks. Furthermore, the exchange offer gives a maximum value of Rs 32,000. With the cashback and exchnage offer, the cost of the device drops down to Rs 45,999.

Note that the exchange value of the old device depends on the device’s current condition and model.

You can also purchase the phone through an EMI starting at Rs 1944 per month for a total of 18 months.

The phone’s photography features, processor, and storage are excellent. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, a 120Hz foldable AMOLED display, and IPX8 water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G features a 6.7-inch foldable Full HD+ display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits. The most notable difference is made by the external monitor. From 1.1 to 1.9 inches in size, it is now much easier to interact with notifications. It sports a dual camera set up on the back.

It is available in four colour options.