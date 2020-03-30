Apple Watch Series 6 may Include touch ID fingerprint sensor

San Francisco: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to include a touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the crown of its upcoming Watch Series 6.

The Apple Watch already unlocks when the iPhone is unlocked, but unlocking it on a standalone basis requires a numerical code to be entered.

It is not clear how the alleged Touch ID fingerprint sensor would be implemented, as the Digital Crown is already used for capturing an ECG in the current Apple Watch models, reports MacRumors.

Apple is also reportedly planning to bring blood oxygen detection and an improved ECG to its next Watch Series 6.

The technology for blood oxygen detection has existed in the Apple Watch since the first version, it has never been used, but now the upcomming Apple Watch may have the ability.

Additionally, Apple is working on removing a current shortcoming of the current electrocardiogram function.

Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 currently result in inconclusive ECG readings with heart rates between 100 and 120 beats per minute and new update will remove that limitation with an upgraded version of the ECG app.