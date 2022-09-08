Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max prices, specs revealed

Apple launched the new iPhones 14 series at its Far Out Event in Cupertino. The latest iPhone 14 series includes four models– iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The tech giant has revealed the price, availability and full specification details of the latest iPhone 14 series.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Price, availability

The iPhone 14 with 6.1-inch display and iPhone 14 Plus with 6.7-inch display are priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

While the iPhone 14 Pro are on the premium side. The iPhone 14 Pro has a starting price of Rs 129,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 139,900.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128GB)- Rs 1,29,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB)- 1,39,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB)- Rs1,59,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (1TB)- Rs 1,79,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB)- Rs 1,39,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (256GB)- Rs 1,49,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (512GB)- Rs 1,69,900

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (1TB)- Rs 1,89,900

They will be able to pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus beginning September 9, with iPhone 14 availability beginning September 16 and iPhone 14 Plus beginning October 7. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Specifications

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by the same A15 Bionic chipset which is also seen on the iPhone 13 series. Both the latest iPhone models have mostly similar designs that of their predecessors.

Both models have an updated internal design for better thermal performance, Super Retina XDR displays with OLED technology that supports 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness and Dolby Vision. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also feature the durable Ceramic Shield front cover — exclusive to iPhone and tougher than any other smartphone glass.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a new 12MP Main camera featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new front TrueDepth camera, the Ultra Wide camera to capture more of a scene, and Photonic Engine for a giant leap in low-light performance.

With a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, a Crash Detection’ on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.A

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus have the much talked about Satellite connectivity feature that allows users to send Emergency SOS message without cellular reception by pointing your iPhone 14 to a satellite hovering above Earth. The SMS UI will guide you to which direction to point your phone at to get satellite reception and it will be available for free for 2 years in the US and Canada. However, the iPhone 14 models does not have the ProMotion feature. The new iPhones support 5G connectivity.

But the Indian users will be disappointed to know that the satellite connectivity feature will not work in the country. The good news is that we will be getting a SIM card tray with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models which is not available in US models as they are going to operate with eSIM only.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature iOS 16, offering a reimagined Lock Screen along with new communication, sharing, and intelligence features that together change the way users experience iPhone.A iOS 16 will be available as a free software update on September 12.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications

Talking about the flagship Pro models– iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro feature a stainless steel and textured matte glass design. They come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes. Both models include a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features the Always-On display for the first time ever on iPhone, enabled by a new 1Hz refresh rate and multiple power-efficient technologies. This makes the new Lock Screen even more useful, keeping the time, widgets, and Live Activities available at a glance.

They will flaunt a new pill-shaped notch that changes size depending on the notification, which is being Dynamic Island. This is a technology that has been seen for the first time on any smartphone.

The Dynamic Island enables new ways to interact with iPhone, featuring a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities. With the introduction of the Dynamic Island, the TrueDepth camera has been redesigned to take up less of the display area. Without impeding content on the screen, the Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold.

Both the iPhone 14 Pro series phones are powered by the A16 Bionic chipset. The A16 Bionic chip in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max unlocks unparalleled experiences like the Dynamic Island, powers all-day battery life, and delivers impressive computational photography capabilities.

The iPhone 14 Pro series features Always-On display and flaunts a 48MP main camera featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine.

The other features of the Pro models include Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection as well.