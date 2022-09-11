Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 receives price cut after iPhone 14 launch, Check new prices

Good news for Apple enthusiasts! The prices of the old iPhones have dropped in India following the launch of the new Apple iPhone 14 series on September 7. The lineup consists of four models-iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

With the launch of new iPhones, old Apple iPhones have become cheaper in the country. For example, the cost of Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 have been cut by Rs 10,000 of their launch price.

Apple iPhone 13 price cut

Apple iPhone 13 price has been decreased by Rs 10,000 in India. With the prices cut, the smartphone now costs Rs 69,990 for the base model with 128GB storage. Furthermore, Apple is also providing an exchange offer that will enable buyers to get up to Rs 58,730 off on trading their old iPhones. Various retail stores are also offering exchange deals. For example, Flipkart is giving an exchange offer of up to ₹17,000.

Flipkart and Amazon have announced Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sales on their platforms, respectively. The iPhone 13 is expected to receive huge discounts during the upcoming sales.

Apple iPhone 12 price cut

Apple iPhone 12 is now available at a discounted cost of Rs 59,990 in India. Amazon has gone a step ahead and is offering it at Rs 52,999 right now. Customers can also avail exchange offers of up to Rs 10,950 on the e-tailer’s site. The phone is also expected to receive heavy discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales.

As we have mentioned before Apple has dropped the ‘mini’ variant with the latest iPhone 14 series and has replacedit with a iPhone 14 Plus model with a large screen size of 6.7-inch. The standard iPhone 14 and new iPhone 14 Plus are powered by the last year’s A15 Bionic chipset, while the Pro models- iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max run the latest Apple A16 Bionic chipset.