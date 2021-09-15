Apple iPhone 12 gets cheaper by Rs 14,000, Check new prices

Apple has officially cut the prices of its popular iPhone 12 series smartphones, post launch of the iPhone 13 series on Tuesday. This has pleased the customers who were eagerly awaiting for the price cuts on older iPhones.

With this official price cut, the iPhone 12 has now become Rs 14,000 cheaper while the iPhone 12 mini price has also dropped by Rs 10,000. This is the biggest price cut, the iPhone 12 has ever received.

Here’s a list of the new prices of the iPhone 12 as per its storage models.

iPhone 12 mini 64GB storage variant – Rs 59,900

iPhone 12 mini 128GB storage variant – Rs 64,900

iPhone 12 mini 256GB storage variant – Rs 74,900

iPhone 12 64GB storage variant – Rs 65,900

iPhone 12 128GB storage variant – Rs 70,900

iPhone 12 256GB storage variant – Rs 80,900

Buyers can also get Rs 10,000 more discount if they opt for the Trade-In option. With the Trade-In option, the iPhone 12 mini is available for as low as Rs 45,900 and the iPhone 12 price is dropped to Rs 55,900. The new Purple colour variants of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini has also got the same price cut.

Prior to this price cut, the Purple colour variants of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini has not received any price cut.So if you want to put your hands on this colour iPhone 12 variant, then it’s the right time.

Even after the launch of iPhone 13, iPhone 12 still is much popular among users.

The users also prefer iPhone 12 as it is abut to get new iOS updates for at least five years.

With iPhone 12 variants, Apple has also reduced the price of the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR. The iPhone SE 2020 also has got a price cut.

Prior to the launch of iPhone 13, the Apple Store went down for few hours due to changes introduced to the store regarding the new iPhone launches. In the meantime, the company updated the iPhone 12 prices.

Almost all iPhones have seen a price cut since launch and the changed price tag always reflects in the Apple Store.