Android 15 tipped to introduce redesigned volume panel

Google’s upcoming operating system- Android 15 is rumored to bring some big changes in the volume panel. According to a recent leak report, the next iteration of Android OS will arrive with some new features and major design changes.

As per reports, Android 15 could have a feature that will let users archive an app instead of uninstalling it entirely to save space. Additionally, the volume panel could feature Google’s new design language ‘Material You’, which was first unveiled in 2021 with Android 12.

Moreover, Android 15 could put all the areas of the smartphone to the Material You standards, suggested tipster Mishaal Rahman. Since its launch, Google has been adding it to different apps and functionalities. Now, it will be added to the volume panel.

The redesigned volume panel will be different from the current one, which features thin sliders for Media, Call, Ring, Notification, and Alarm audio streams with different icons for them. It also has the Sound & vibration label next to the slider.

Despite this, the current volume panel already has some of its elements. For example, a bottom sheet appears when the volume button is pressed.

The redesigned volume panel will feature thicker and pill-shaped sliders while the icon and the audio stream text are placed inside the slider not above it. Moreover, the entire panel collapses to a single row when you tap on a button next to the media slider. The second tap on the button expands the panel fully.

The new volume design was spotted within the latest Android 15 Developer Preview 2 release, which is yet to be released for beta testers.

The other changes seen in the volume panel is the absence of the top label, which has been replaced by a permanent audio output switcher icon. This icon will stay in place even if the audio is not being played through an external speaker and states that the audio is being played through the device itself.

The report also highlighted that when adjusting a stream volume, the text also moves to always stay visible. The redesigned volume panel could be shipped with the stable Android 15 release, however, since Google has not officially added it to the OS so far, it is not written in stone.

(Source: Android Authority)

