Android 12 update: OnePlus Nord CE gets stable OxygenOS 12

By WCE 4
OnePlus Nord CE
OnePlus has a reputation for offering the latest Android Updates to its users. However, currently, the company has been lagging behind in terms of updates. The smartphone manufacturer is currently rolling the Android 12 update for OnePlus Nord CE.

If you are a OnePlus Nord CE user, your wait for a stable OxygenOS 12 is finally over. The update has been rolling in India in the form of C.04. Software version. The update is around 4 GB and it additionally updates the Android security patch level to July 2022.

The complete details about the update are mentioned below.

System

  • Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
  • Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high

Dark mode

  • Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf

  • Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
  • Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc.
  • Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance

  • Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
  • Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery

  • Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

  • Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
  • Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
