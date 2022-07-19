Android 11-powered new affordable Acer TVs now in India

New Delhi: The Acer brand on Tuesday launched a new affordable I-series TVs powered by Android 11 operating system in India that offer a rich library of content.

The TVs, that start from Rs 14,999, are available on major e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores, the company said in a statement.

The I-series will be available in four sizes. The 32-inch model has a high-definition display resolution while the 43-inch, the 50-inch and the 55-inch models have been launched in ultra high definition display.

All the models come with Dual Band WiFi, and 2-way Bluetooth features. They are also equipped with powerful 30-watt speaker systems and supports Dolby Audio.

“With the I-series, we are putting forth a set of very strong options in front of customers looking for televisions with exceptional quality which address not only their entertainment needs but also give them options to use their televisions for other purposes as well,” Anand Dubey, Founder and CEO, Indkal Technologies Pvt Ltd that manufactures Acer brand in India, told IANS.

“The chipset has been given a major upgrade over the previous generation of products which will give a huge performance improvement on picture and sound output,” he added.

The series offers edge-to-edge display with a frameless design which is a continuation of the almost bezel-less display.

The I-series also delivers a significant upgrade in picture quality with an enhanced wide Colour gamut+ that delivers over a billion colours in display, HDR 10+, super brightness, black-level augmentation and 4K upscaling and much more.

It also offers an in-built Smart Blue Light Reduction technology to reduce the blue light exposure to the viewer’s eyes.

Dubey said that they company will launch a wave of new models in the next one month.

“There will be a large set of options in a wide array of product specifications, right from the type of display, to sound options and also performance and connectivity features of the products,” he informed.