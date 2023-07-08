Amazon Prime Day Sale: Check offers on newly launched smartphone

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is live and users can get multiple offers on some newly launched smartphones. These smartphones are targeted at various sections of customers and range from affordable to premium segment.

We have listed some new smartphones that are launching/ going on sale during the Prime Day which will take place from July 15-16.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

The price of the device starts at Rs 31,999. It can be pre-booked at Rs 1000 and this includes 2-year warranty.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 13, based on the latest Android 13 operating system.

When it comes to the smartphone camera, the device gets a triple camera setup. The primary camera of the device is a 50 MP camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) while the secondary as well as tertiary camera on the device is 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2 MP macro sensors respectively. On the other hand, the front camera on the device is a 16MP sensor.

Moto Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra

Both the Razr 40 devices will be available for purchase on Amazon from July 15.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra offers Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and the main screen is 6.69-inch FHD+ LTPO pOLED display. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra offers 12 MP primary camera. The other camera is a 13MP ultrawide camera. The selfie camera of the smartphone is a 32MP camera. The device costs Rs 84,999 for 8GB + 256GB variant.

The Motorola Razr 40 (which is the vanilla variant of the Ultra) gets a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen (inner) and 1.5-inches (back) screen. The smartphone offers a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM. The storage on the device is 256GB. The device costs Rs 54,999 for 8GB + 256GB variant.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

The OnePlus Nord 3 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The phone boots Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13 custom skin out of the box. This OnePlus phone offers triple cameras on the back, with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary lens and a 2MP third sensor. The price of the smartphone starts at Rs 33,999.

Realme Narzo 60 and 60 Pro

The price of the Narzo 60 is Rs 17,999 while the price of the Narzo 60 Pro is Rs 23,999. Both the devices can be pre-booked at Rs 999.

Realme Narzo 60 offers 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The Narzo 60 Pro features a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro are equipped with MediaTek 6020 and Dimensity 7050 respectively. The Narzo 60 Pro comes with up to 12GB RAM, and 1TB on board storage. On the other hand, the Narzo 60 packs 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

Some other smartphones that are available for purchase during this time period are Tecno Camon 20 Premier, Samsung M34, Itel A60s and much others.