Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Here’s your chance to get Apple iPhone 14 for just Rs 23,249: Know how

Amazon has revealed that its annual Great Indian Festive sale will begin on October 8 in the country. As always the Prime members will be getting an early access to the sale 24-hour before the official date. Ahead of the Amazon annual sale, Amazon is currently offering iPhone 14 with discount and deals that can bring down the price of the device to as low as Rs 23,249.

Note that the heavy discount available on the phone also includes the exchange of your old phone and bank discount on SBI’s credit card.

Apple iPhone 14 Discount on Amazon

The 128 GB variant of the Apple iPhone 14 is currently selling on Amazon’s website with up to 22 per cent off, The discount is available in blue and midnight colour options. With the 22% discount, the price of the iPhone 14 has currently been reduced to Rs 61,999 on the e-commerce site. The iPhone 14 was originally launched with a price tag of Rs 79,900.

There are also bank and exchange options available. The SBI credit card holders can get a discount of Rs 1,250 on the purchase of the Apple iPhone 14. With the exchange offer, buyers can cut down the price of the device further up to Rs 37,500.

Apple iPhone 14 Specifications

The Apple iPhone 14 with a 5nm Apple A15 Bionic CPU features a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and 457ppi pixel density. The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by a Hexa-Core Chipset (quad-core, 1.82GHz Blizzard + quad-core, 3.23GHz Avalanche).

It sports two rear cameras including a 12MP with an f/1.5 wide-angle lens and another 12MP sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide lens. Camera features include 8K video recording, OIS, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual LED flash, digital zoom, HDR mode, Auto Flash, Face recognition, and Continuous Shooting. For selfies, the phone has a 12MP primary lens with an f/1.9 aperture and a retina flash on the front.

The smartphone also comes with 6GB RAM and an Apple (Five-core graphics) GPU. It packs a 3279mAh Li-ion battery.

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Starts Oct 8 With Early Access To Prime Members