Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop launched in India; Price, specs, and features

Acer has launched a new laptop in its Swift series in India. Dubbed Acer Swift 3 OELD Laptop, it features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7/ Core i5 processor, Wi-Fi 6E, and vibrant OLED display. The Acer laptop comes with a 14-inch OLED display that supports 90Hz refresh rate and sports an impressive design.

Let’s check the price, specifications, and features of the Acer Swift 3 OELD Laptop below.

Acer Swift 3 OLED Laptop Price in India

The Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop retails in India at Rs 89,999. Customers can purchase the Swift 3 OLED laptop through Acer’s Indian website, Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Swift 3 OLED laptops will be available in Luxury Gold and Steel Gray colors. The company has promised a one-year International Travelers Warranty for the Acer Swift 3 OLED.

Acer Swift 3 OLED Laptop Specifications

The Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel processing hardware, up to a Core i7-12650H CPU. The latest Acer Swift laptop comes with a 14-inch 2.8K WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel is VESA DisplayHDRTrueBlack 500 certified and covers DCI-P3 100 percent colour gamut.

The new Acer laptop is Intel Evo certified which enables intelligent collaboration and continual responsiveness, real-world battery life, optimal battery charging, and instant wake. It also has an Intel Alder Lake-H CPU and a 1.4kg chassis. The notebook also comes with improved cooling to boost performance.

With rapid charging, the laptop can deliver up to four hours of battery life with just a 30-minute charge. Additionally, the device also has a FHD front-facing camera that uses Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology for high-quality imagery even in low-light conditions. The Fn + F shortcut allow for easy fan tuning, while the notebook features all the necessary ports. The new Swift 3 weighs 1.4kg and measures only 17.9 mm thick.