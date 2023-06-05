Acer Aspire Vero laptop launched in India, offered in Intel i3/i5 processor variants

Acer has launched its new laptop- Aspire Vero 2023 in India. In order to celebrate the World Environment Day on June 5 (today), the company has pledged to plant one tree for each laptop sold on June 5 on its official website. Some parts of the laptop are made for PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) material which makes it eco-friendly.

Acer Aspire Vero Specifications

The laptop offers 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS screen and has 300 nits peak brightness. The TFT LCD panel is Acer ComfyView LED-backlit display.

In terms of memory the laptop gets 16GB LPDDR4X RAM along with 512 GB SSD Storage. The processor on the laptop is 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U or Intel Core i3-1315U CPU along with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The keyboard on the laptop is backlight and is accompanied by fingerprint reader.

When it comes to connectivity options users get USB Type-C port with DC-in /Thunderbolt 4 port, USB 3.2 port with power-off charging and USB 3.2 port. The dimensions of the laptop are 1.79 x 32.86 x 22.35cm while the weight is 1.5kg. Users get a 50 Wh battery along with 65W fast charging support on the Acer Aspire Vero.

Price

Acer Aspire Vero Intel core i3 variant costs Rs 49,999 while the Intel core i5 variant costs Rs 64,999. Users can purchase the laptop from Acer India website.