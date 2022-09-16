WhatsApp tips and tricks: How to send messages without saving a phone number Do you know that you can send messages on the instant-messaging app WhatsApp without saving one's phone number.

Do you know you can send messages on the instant-messaging app WhatsApp without saving one’s phone number? Yes, you heard it right. The majority of the users are unaware of this feature on WhatsApp. Usually, WhatsApp doesn’t allow chatting with someone without saving their number first. However, there are certain ways you can text someone unknown or not in your friend’s circle. There are three ways by which a user can message someone without saving a phone number. Read details about the methods below.

Use a web browser to send WhatsApp messages without saving a phone number

First, open any web browser on your phone. Then type “http://wa.me/91xxxxxxxxxx” (in place of ‘XXXXX’ type the phone number followed by the country code; ed- “https://wa.me/9191125387″.” On pressing enter, you will be redirected to the WhatsApp screen. Click on the “Continue Chat” option. Now, the WhatsApp chat window of the entered mobile number will open and you can send them messages.

Send WhatsApp messages via Truecaller, without saving phone numbers

Download the Truecaller app on your mobile and it will not only help identify unknown callers but also allow you to text directly to people without having to save their number. Open the Truecaller app. Type the phone number, of the person you want to message, in the search bar. The app will show the profile of the person. Now scroll down and tap on the WhatsApp option shown in the profile. The WhatsApp chat window of that person will open. Now, you can send messages to the number without saving it in your contacts.

Use Siri Shortcut to send WhatsApp messages without saving a phone number

If you an Apple iPhone user, this trick is specially meant for you. You can send messages to unsaved contact on WhatsApp through the help of Siri.