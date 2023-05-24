Youth murdered, another critical in brutal attack in Balangir, investigation underway

Balangir: An youth was allegedly murdered and another critical after they were attacked by some unknown miscreants on Tuesday night near Nrusingh temple in Brahman pada in Odisha’s Balangir district.

The deceased has been identified as Saroj Panigrahi and the injured one is Prem Sahu. As per sources, both of them were friends and were drinking tea near the temple after watching melody when some unknown youths started attacking them with sharp weapons. Saroj lost his life on the spot after receiving critical injuries on his head and heart. While a critically injured Prem has been rushed to the Bhimabhoi Medical College hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

However, the actual motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

On being informed, the Balangir Town police has reached the spot and is investigating the case.

