Youth kills self in Odisha on Facebook live, video goes viral

Gop: Youth kills self in Odisha on Facebook live, video of the act goes viral, this shocking incident has been reported from Puri district in Odisha.

According to reports, the youth killed self in Odisha by suicide while going live on social media. it is worth mentioning that, a young man committed suicide by hanging himself in his shop.

The deceased has been identified as Sujit Sinha of Bantaligan village located in Gop Tehsil of Puri district in Odisha. Sujit was running a drug store in the area for a long time. Sujit seems to have committed suicide due to a family dispute said preliminary reports in this regard.

Late last night, Sujit’s suicide scene was live on Facebook. After seeing this, his family informed the police control room (PCR).

By the time the Gop police had reached the news, Sujit had already died. The police have seized a suicide note from Sujit. No response has yet been received from the family regarding this shocking incident.

