IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match today

The 61st and 62nd matches of the ongoing tournament of IPL 2024 will be played today. The first match will see a clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, the second clash will take place between Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals.

Today’s RCB vs DC match will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Whereas, the CSK vs RR match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Let us now know about the details of both the IPL matches today.

In the history of IPL, team Bengaluru and team Delhi have clashed against each other a total of 29 teams. Out of which, RCB has won 18 games while DC has won 11 games. Currently, the Faf du Plessis led RCB are on the seventh position of the points table with an NRR of +0.217. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant led DC are on the fifth position of points table with NRR of -0.316. RCB and DC have won five and six matches of 12 matches played, respectively.

Coming to today’s second match, team Chennai and team Rajasthan have clashed against each other a total of 28 times today. Of which, CSK has won 15 while RR has won 13. Currently, the Ruturaj Gaikwad led Chennai Super Kings are on the fourth position of the points table with NRR of +0.491. Meanwhile, the Sanju Samson led team Rajasthan Royals are on the second position of the points table with an NRR of +0.476. CSK and RR have six and eight, respectively, of 12 matches played.

Let us now take a look at the squads of both the IPL matches today:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma. Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar. Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Delhi Capitals

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope(w), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma. Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, David Warner. Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Chennai Super Kings

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur. Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande, Sameer Rizvi, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki. Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel. Rovman Powell, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger. Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj