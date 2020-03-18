Youth Drowns In Rengali canal In Dhenkanal of Odisha

Dhenkanal : In a sad development a youth drowned while taking bathe in the Rengali canal in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Arjuna Samal, a resident of Kadapada village under Parajanga police limits in this district.

According to reports, Arjuna had gone to Rengali Canal to take a bathe. However, when he was taking bathe he lost balance and slipped into deep water. Locals raised the alarm soon after the incident but till then he had drowned.

On being informed, fire brigade personnel reached the spot and fished out the youth from the canal. He was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Parajanga, where the doctor declared him ‘brought dead’. His body has been kept in this CHC for autopsy.

Meanwhile Parajanga police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.