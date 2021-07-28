Young Girl burnt alive by lover in Ganjam district of Odisha

Berhampur: In an unfortunate incident, a young girl succumbed to her injuries after being allegedly burned alive by her jilted lover at Pratappur village under Purusottampur police limits of Ganjam district.

The deceased girl has been identified as Susmita Khadanga of Jalamba village under Polsara police limits.

Sources say, Susmita was in love with one Krushna Chandra Sahoo of Pratappur village. Susmita called Krushna for some discussion to a secluded house in the village. They had an argument and in a fit of rage, he allegedly threw some inflammable item on Susmita and set her on fire and fled from the scene.

On hearing the screams of the woman, locals rushed to the spot and doused the fire and immediately rushed her to the Purshottampur Community Health Centre (CHC). Later, after her condition deteriorated she was shifted to MKCG hospital in Berhampur.

As Susmita had received around 80-90 percent burn injuries, she died while undergoing treatment at the MKCG Hospital late on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Krushna was arrested by Purshottampur police while he was trying to flee.