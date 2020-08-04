Yet Another Rare Yellowish Turtle Rescued From Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: A rare and unique yellowish turtle was rescued from Dhuli panchayat under Khaira block in Balasore district in Odisha today. The turtle was spotted by a man in his farm.

A man identified as Pradeep Kumar Sahoo first spotted the rare turtle when he was working in his fields this morning and brought it to home and informed the local committee members.

The Rare Yellowish Turtle That Was Rescued Earlier Today

The members then informed the Oupada Forest Range officials and handed over the turtle to them as they arrived. Sources say that the turtle has been released into the Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary.

It is noteworthy that a similar rare and unique yellow turtle was rescued from a farm in Sujanpur village under Soro block of Balasore district on July 19.

