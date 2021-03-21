Keonjhar: A woman’s body was found under mysterious circumstances inside a house at Jyotipur village under Baria police limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sabita Nayak of the same village. A case was registered and a probe into the incident has been initiated.

Today morning, locals grew suspicious after they found Sabita’s house locked. They informed the local sarpanch after she did not come out of the house till late in the morning.

In the presence of the sarpanch, locals broke open the house and found Sabita lying dead on her cot. Her face was found covered with a blanket. Locals suspect she might have been strangled to death and alerted the cops.

Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. The exact reason behind her death is yet to be ascertained.