Woman stabbed to death by husband in Jajpur of Odisha

Jajpur: A woman has allegedly been stabbed to death by her husband in Jajpur town of Odisha on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

The woman has been identified as Renuka Jena, wife of Ranatha Jena of Hemantpur village, Thanadatpur Panchayat, Manlaspur, is said to have been stabbed to death.

The husband has allegedly dumped the dead body at Hemantpur on the banks of river Baitarani. Marsalpur police is investigating into the matter.

Further details awaited.