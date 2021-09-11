Woman killed, another injured after being attacked by miscreants in Bolangir

Kantabanji: In a shocking incident, a woman was killed, another injured after being allegedly attacked by unidentified miscreants at Jamidarpada under Bongomunda police limits in Kantabanji on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased woman has been identified as Manju devi Jain.

Report says, Manju devi’s husband Binod Jain, a businessman in Bongomunda village had returned home after closing his shop, when he found his wife and sister Kan Kumari Jain critically injured.

Binod immediately alerted his neighbours and with their help he immediately admitted them to the hospital. His wife had already succumbed and his sister had sustained critical injuries.

On being informed, police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.