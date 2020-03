Woman Forest Guard Attacked By Wood Mafia In Reserve Forest Of Odisha’s Angul

Angul: A woman forest guard has been reportedly injured in a sudden attack by the wood mafia in Jaltap Reserve forest under Angul district.

The guard noticed people hacking off wood from the forest and tried to prevent them. In return the wood mafia attacked the woman guard with a wooden plank an injured her.

The guard has lodged a complaint with the police.