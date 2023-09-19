‘Woman children dead in Ganjam’ of Odisha, husband detained by police

Ganjam: In the ‘woman children dead in Ganjam case’, the husband has been detained by the police and is being questioned.

According to latest reports, it is suspected that the woman, children were poisoned by the her husband. Later on it was revealed that the mother-in-law is also critical and has been hospitalized. She is said to be critical and has been shifted to the ICU.

In a shocking incident on Monday, a woman and her two children were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The incident of the has been reported from Sorada in Sriram Nagar area of Ganjam district in Odisha, said reliable reports. The woman and two minor boys are said to belong to one family. The locals spotted the incident and immediately informed the Sorada police.

The woman has been identified as Sabitri Behera. She was a teacher in the Mahatma Gandhi High School in Sergarh, said reliable reports.

Since the woman and her children did not wake up in the morning, the husband identified as Basanta Dakua took them to the Sergarh Hoapital where they were declared brought dead by the doctors.

The Sorada police and a scientific team have reached the spot and shall start a detailed investigation into the matter, said reports.

From preliminary reports it is assumed that the woman and her children might have died due to alleged poisoning of their food.

There is a further possibility that, there could have been a family dispute due to which the woman would have been forced to end her life and kill her children.

A detailed probe is underway, further reports awaited.