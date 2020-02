Woman Burnt To Death, Husband Critical In Bhadrak, Odisha

Bhadrak: Tragedy strikes in Bhadrak as a woman dies of an accidental fire in the kitchen.

The victim, Sarojini Parida belongs to Serpur village, Bhadrak.

The fire accident was supposedly caused by a short circuit in the kitchen.

It burnt Sarojini to death and critically injured her husband.

Three adjoining houses also caught fire in the incident.

Fire-fighters rushed to the spot after getting the information and doused the fire.