Woman attacked over land dispute in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Balasore: In a sad incident a woman was beaten in her village in this district of Odisha due to land dispute between two families. The incident took place in Hatiaganda village in Patripala panchayat under Remuna Police limits in the district.

As per reports, the Madhav Das family and Bimal Das family of Hatiaganda village had argued over land possession on last June 17. Later, Madhav Das family demanded a land to be theirs which is in possession of Bimal Das. Even Madhav Das and his brothers chopped some fruit plants and coconut trees of Bimal’s garden. Abanti, wife of Bimal who was present on the spot protested and so she was beaten.

Madhav Das and Abanti resorted to scuffle and Madhaav pushed her and she fell on the ground. Later, both the rival groups fought at Remuna bazar over this. The injured persons have been admitted to Remuna CHC in critical condition.

On the other hand, the local intellectuals have opined that the incident is related to the illegal sand transportation business.  It has been alleged that the woman was beaten as her family did not support the illegal sand transporters.

Police have registered a case in this connection and kept tight vigil on the condition.

Also read: 19 districts to witness thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha
