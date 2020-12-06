Woman And Infant Daughter Found Dead On Railway Track In Khurdha, Probe On

Khurda: The bodies of a woman and her one-year-old daughter were found on the railway tracks at Bhusandpur on Sunday morning.

The body of the infant was found lying near her mother close to the tracks .

The deceased woman was identified as Jharana Swain (25) of Abhimanpur village under the Tangi police station limits.

As per reports, the locals spotted the bodies and upon identifying them, informed Jharana’s family members.

Jharana’s family members recovered the body from the tracks and brought them to their home.

On being informed, the Tangi police reached Jharana’s home and shifted the bodies for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further inquiry is underway.

The locals said that, Jharana got married to Pramod Swain as per hindu traditions 2 years ago. However, Pramod started abusing her physically and mentally just after 5 years of their marriage. And the family members of Jharana and Pramod were often in an argument over this.