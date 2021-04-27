With 6,073 COVID-19 Cases, Fourteen Odisha Districts Slip Into Red Zone

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Fourteen districts came under red zone as Odisha reported over 6,000 new Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day.

The State logged 6,073 cases and ten fatalities in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department sources, Khurda has the highest active cases of 8.973 followed by Sundargarh (5,735), Kalahandi (3,454), Cuttack( 3,042), Jharsuguda (2,484) and Bargarh (2,458).

Health department sources said of the fresh cases, 3,522 were detected among the suspects undergoing quarantine and 2,551 local infections.

The fatalities were reported from Khurda, Rayagada, Boudh and Sundergarh districts.

 

You might also like
State

Man And Son Beat Woman To Death In Odisha, See Details

State

11 Labourers Rescued As Brahmani River Swells Up During Construction In Odisha

State

Odisha Covid Death Toll Breaches 2k Mark

State

Markets Shutdown In Karanjia, Odisha Due To Rise In Covid Cases

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.