With 6,073 COVID-19 Cases, Fourteen Odisha Districts Slip Into Red Zone

Bhubaneswar: Fourteen districts came under red zone as Odisha reported over 6,000 new Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day.

The State logged 6,073 cases and ten fatalities in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department sources, Khurda has the highest active cases of 8.973 followed by Sundargarh (5,735), Kalahandi (3,454), Cuttack( 3,042), Jharsuguda (2,484) and Bargarh (2,458).

Health department sources said of the fresh cases, 3,522 were detected among the suspects undergoing quarantine and 2,551 local infections.

The fatalities were reported from Khurda, Rayagada, Boudh and Sundergarh districts.