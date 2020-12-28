covid death odisha
Photo Credit: Deccan Herald

3 More Succumb To Covid-19 Today In Odisha; Death Toll Rises To 1860

By WCE 6

Bhubaneswar: Three more people succumbed to the deadly coronavirus while undergoing treatment in hospital in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,860, as per the information provided by the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,860.

“Regret to inform the demise of three numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.” said the Health Department.

The death detailed list is as follows: 

1.A 60-year-old female of Bhubaneswar.

2.A 5 months old baby boy of Rayagada district.

3.A 72-year-old male of Sundargarh district.

You might also like
State

234 More Diagnosed With Covid Positives In Odisha; Check Details

State

Fire Breaks Out At Home In Ganganagar Of Bhubaneswar, 2 Critical

State

136th Foundation Day Of Congress: OPCC Chief Niranjan Patnaik Leads Celebration In…

State

Petrol And Diesel Price In Capital City Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.