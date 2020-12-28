3 More Succumb To Covid-19 Today In Odisha; Death Toll Rises To 1860

Bhubaneswar: Three more people succumbed to the deadly coronavirus while undergoing treatment in hospital in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,860, as per the information provided by the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.

“Regret to inform the demise of three numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.” said the Health Department.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 60-year-old female of Bhubaneswar.

2.A 5 months old baby boy of Rayagada district.

3.A 72-year-old male of Sundargarh district.