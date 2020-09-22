wife of puri servitor premananda death

Wife of Srimandira Servitor Premananda passes away after 2 days of husband’s death in Odisha’s Puri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: In a very sad development, the wife of a senior servitor of the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha, passed away today just within 48 hours of her husband’s death. Two days ago Srimandira servitor Premananda Das Mohapatra had died off Covid 19. His wife Binodini Das Mohapatra passed away on Tuesday morning. As per family sources she was under treatment for Covid 19.

After knowing about death of her husband on Sunday, Binodini was heartbroken. Even in the last two days she hardly ate anything.

A pal of gloom has descended in the family after the sad demise of two senior members merely within a gap of two days.

It is to be noted that more than 400 servitors of Puri Srimandira have been quarantined after they were tested positive for Covid 19.  So far 8 servitors of Puri Srimandira have died off Corona.

