Weather Forecast: IMD issues Yellow Warning for several districts of Odisha for four days

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar on Sunday has issued yellow warning for several districts of Odisha for four days.

Several districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall or thunderstorm with lighting from June 22, 2021 till June 25, 2021, said the Met department.

IMD has predicted light to moderate heavy rainfall or thunderstorm with lighting very likely to occur in one or two places of these districts are all set to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

The details about the warning are as follows:

Day 1 ( valid from 08:30am of June 21, 2021 to 08:30am of June 22, 2021)

Yellow Warning: The latest bulletin of the weather department said that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places of Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam and Bargarh districts.

Day 2 (valid from 08:30am of June 22, 2021 to 08:30am of June 23, 2021)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, , Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nuapada and Sonepur.

2. Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Boudh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

Day 3 (valid from 08:30am of June 23, 2021 to 08:30am of June 24, 2021)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Komput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Bolangi& Sambalpur, Sonepur, Jharsuguday Nuapada.

2. Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpu& Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepu& Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh and Khurda.

Day 4 (valid from 08:30am of June 24, 2021 to 08:30am of June 25, 2021)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir Kalahandi and Sonepur.

Fishermen Warning: The fishermen living in the areas near the sea are advised not to venture into deep sea areas of Bay of Bengal during the above mentioned period.

Due to steep pressure gradient and strong monsoon flow, squally weather with surface wind speed will reach up to 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea areas of North Bay of Bengal and adoining Central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.