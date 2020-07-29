Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 districts of Odisha are likely to experience Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain very today, informed the Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar.

According to the weatherman, one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Balangir, Bargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda are very likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain.