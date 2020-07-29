Weather Forecast
Image Credit : campusfrance

Weather Alert ! 10 districts to witness thunderstorm with lightning and rainfall In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 districts of Odisha are likely to experience Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain very today, informed the Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar.

According to the weatherman, one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Balangir, Bargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda  are very likely to  witness thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain.
