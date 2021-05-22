Khordha: At this alarming time of pandemic while people with scientific knowledge are trying to come up with scientific solutions to contain Covid 19, believers of some other thoughts have their own ways to win over the deadly disease. In this context, the video of an Odia youth performing water yoga in a river of Odisha to combat Covid 19, has gone viral.

As per reports, Sudam Charan Sahu, a youth from Sarapari village under Jankia Police limits in Khordha district of Odisha was in discussion on Saturday in lieu of his unique way to do away with Covid 19. In a video he was witnessed performing water yoga in the Malaguni River of the district. He reportedly performed this water yoga for long hours. Till this report was written, by then he had already performed the water yoga for more than four hours.

As seen in the video, the youth placed a miniature statue of Lord Jagannath placed inside a mini-chariot on his belly and an earthen lamp on his forehead and floated in the river chanting name of the God in folded legs. There were also some other people to accompany him, who sang religious numbers with musical instruments to help him in his unique effort. The video has gone viral.