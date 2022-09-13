Watch: Movie style accident near Bhubaneswar Airport, car flies to over 30ft!

Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha, woke up to an accident straight out of Rohit Shetty’s movie set where a car flew off 30 feet on late Monday night. The accident took place near the high security area of the Bhubaneswar Airport i.e. Biju Patnaik International Airport exactly near the Security gate No.1.

The car hit a divider near the airport road was at such a high speed that it flew to over 30 ft. However, all the four passengers in the car escaped with minor injuries and have been admitted to the Capital Hospital. The car bears the registration number OD 02 BJ 0506.

It is noteworthy that the car involved in the accident, has breached the airport boundary and has landed in a barren land adjacent to the airport. The locals have expressed surprise over the scale of the accident.

WATCH: