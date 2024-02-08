WATCH: Loot in Sundargarh of Rs. 10 lakh caught on CCTV, see details here

Sundargarh: There has been a loot in Sundargarh district of Odisha said reliable reports in this regard on Thursday, the entire act has been caught on CCTV. The loot in Sundargarh has been effected at gunpoint, said reports.

Reports say that, as much as 10 lakh rupees were looted from the transport office of Crackers India, a private transport company near Ritarani Mine under Koida Tensa police station in Sundergarh district.

The whole scene of the loot has been captured on CCTV. Yesterday at 3 o’clock in the night, as many as five looters came with a bike and looted Rs. 10 lakhs at gunpoint in Sundargarh.

There has been a loot in Bhubaneswar yet again, this time the robbery has taken place in the house of a railway employee. Reports say that gold and cash has been looted from the house.

The loot in Bhubaneswar has been reported from Bhotapada area under the Mancheswar police jurisdiction limit said reliable reports in this regard on Wednesday. The looters took advantage of the fact that there was no one at home during that time.

Detailed reports mentioning that, taking advantage of the fact that no one was home, they broke the door lock and took gold jewelery worth more than 4 lakh rupees from the locker. The house owner immediately informed the police station. The Mancheswar police reached the spot and initiated an investigation based on the CCTV footage.

It is worth mentioning here that such loots in Bhubaneswar have been happening. For the past few days, there have been frequent robberies in the Mancheswar area. Local people are living in constant fear.

On February 1, a loot had taken place in an apartment. Jewellery worth more than Rs. 50 lakh has been looted.

According to reports, the miscreants looted the gold when there was no one in the house and it was locked. The apartment that has been looted is called, Satyabadi Residency. The people in the area are in a state of terror after the loot.

The CCTV of the apartment has captured the looters roaming around the apartment. The Mancheswar police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. On December 12, a loot in Bhubaneswar had taken place yet again. Thieves have decamped with jewellery worth Rs. 50 lakh.

Reports say that, five flats were robbed at once in one night. Taking advantage of the fact that no one was at home, the robbers broke the lock and door and looted gold jewellery worth more than Rs. 50 lakh.

After this incident of loot in Bhubaneswar, the residents of the apartment are in complete panic. On the other hand, the loot was reported to the local police station and police