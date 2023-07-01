Watch: Elephant gets stranded in Mahanadi River in Cuttack district, rescue team on spot

Cuttack: An elephant is reportedly stranded in Mahanadi river near Kurumchaini village in Banki area of Odisha’s Cuttack district today.

According to reports, the elephant was moving towards Kurumchaini through the Mahanadi river. However, it got stuck following sudden rise in water level in the river.

The water level of the river is reportedly increasing as there was heavy rainfall in the upper area of the Mahanadi river.

On being informed a team of forest officials from Baideswar along with the fire fighters rushed to the spot after getting information and started efforts to rescue the stranded pachyderm.

They are monitoring the movement of the elephant so that it gets out of the river water and moves towards the land, said sources adding that people of the locality have gathered on the spot to see the elephant.