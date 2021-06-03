Want To Change Photo On Aadhar Card? Follow This Process

Aadhar card is a very important document in today’s time. Aadhar card is required in many works from all government to private institutions. But most of us are not happy with the photo on the Aadhar card. Sometimes people get rid of jokes too. If you are also among those who are not happy with the photo in the Aadhar card and are thinking of getting it changed, then let us tell you that you can easily change the photo.

UIDAI gives permission for photo update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows Aadhaar cardholders to update their photograph on the Aadhaar card. Here we are telling you an easy way to get a good photo on Aadhar card.

Cardholders can do this by visiting their nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre. So let’s know what is the process…

First of all, you have to log on to the UIDAI website uidai.gov.in and download the Aadhaar Enrollment Form. Fill this Aadhaar Enrollment Form and submit it at the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre. Now the employee will take your biometric details at the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre. Now the employee of Aadhaar Enrollment Centre will take your photo. Now the employee of the Aadhaar Enrollment Center will update the photo in your Aadhaar card by taking Rs 25 + GST ​​as fee. The employee of the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre will also give you a slip along with the URN. You can use this URN to check whether your Aadhaar card photo has been changed or not. After the Aadhaar card photo is updated, an updated Aadhaar card with the new photo can be downloaded from the UIDAI website.

