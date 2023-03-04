VSSUT girl student death: Lie detection test of boyfriend Preetiman today

Sambalpur: The mystery of the death of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) student, Chinmayi Priyadarshini Sahoo, is deepening day by day. The police has taken Chinmayee’s male friend Preetiman Dey and another friend Manas Tudu from Sambalpur to Burlam to conduct lie detection test today.

At least three teams are investigating the case. A scientific team is collecting evidence from the PC bridge.

Meanwhile, the Burla police has returned from Bhubaneswar after conducting further investigate the VSSUT girl student death case on Friday. The Burla police has recovered the bag, laptop and other documents of Chinmayee Sahoo from her rented house at BJB Nagar area in Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning in the postmortem report, it is found that there is a mark similar to strangulation on her neck said reliable reports.

The mother and family members of the girl have all edged that the girl has been murdered and that she can never commit suicide. So, the police detained the boyfriend of the girl along with two other friends of hers. Police is questioning them to get further evidence in this matter.

To recall, a girl student of VSSUT in Burla had gone missing after jumping off the Power Channel Bridge in Sambalpur. Chinmayi reportedly attended the convocation ceremony at the Varsity on Tuesday where she received the degree from the Vice Chancellor. Later after the convocation ceremony, she went to the PC Bridge with her friends at around 8 PM. She allegedly jumped into the water channel at PC bridge and went missing. The body of the girl student was found on March 1, 2023.