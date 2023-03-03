VSSUT girl student death: Burla police in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Burla police has reached Bhubaneswar on Friday to further investigate the VSSUT girl student death case.

The Burla police has recovered the bag, laptop and other documents of Chinmayi Sahoo from her rented house at BJB Nagar area in Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning in the postmortem report, it is found that there is a mark similar to strangulation on her neck said reliable reports.

The mother and family members of the girl have all edged that the girl has been murdered and that she can never commit suicide.

The police has detained the boyfriend of the girl along with two other friends of hers and is questioning them to get further evidence in this matter.

The body of the girl student of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla who had gone missing after jumping off the Power Channel Bridge in Sambalpur was found on March 1, 2023.

The missing girl has been identified as Chinmayi Priyadarshini Sahu, of Information Technology in VSSUT in Sambalpur. The girl was a final-year student.

According to sources, Chinmayi attended the convocation ceremony at the Varsity on Tuesday where she received the degree from the Vice Chancellor.

Later after the convocation ceremony, she went to the PC Bridge with her friends at around 8 PM. She allegedly jumped into the water channel at PC bridge and went missing.

On being informed, police along with fire service and rescue personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the missing student.