Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to visit Balangir tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to visit Balangir of Odisha tomorrow on December 27. He will attend the Platinum Jubilee celebration of Rajendra (Auto) College. Besides, Naidu will also inaugurate an LPG bottling plant during the visit.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to inaugurate the LPG bottling plant of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at Barkani village in Balangir district.

The bottling plant would benefit residents of as many as 14 districts of western Odisha. The plant has been established at an expenditure of Rs 103 crore while it has been completed merely within 19 months. The plant has a capacity of manufacturing 42 lakh cylinders annually.

The Vice-President is also scheduled to attend the platinum jubilee celebration of Rajendra (Autonomous) College as chief guest on the same day during the visit.