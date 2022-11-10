Vedanta Aluminium gets All India first BIS certification

New Delhi: On World Quality Day, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, announces that its products are now Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certified, reaffirming the promise of unmatched quality of its products. With this, it has become the first in the Indian aluminium industry to secure the BIS certification for its large range of aluminium products as per available BIS quality standards. The products certified include:

Wire Rods, Primary Ingots, Alloy Ingots and Cast Bars manufactured at Vedanta Aluminium’s Jharsuguda plant in Odisha.

Rolled Products (Sheet, Plate-Conductors and Plate-General Engineering), Wire Rod, Alloy Ingots, and Primary Ingots manufactured at BALCO, the company’s subsidiary in Chhattisgarh.

In total, the company has received 15 certifications for its products and their applications across diverse customer industries, such as electrical, automotive, engineering etc. The Bureau of Indian Standards is the apex domestic body tasked with defining quality standards across industry sectors. It employs rigorous assessment methodologies before issuing the BIS Standard Mark, a coveted stamp of quality on manufactured products.

These certifications reiterate Vedanta Aluminium’s promise of making quality and reliability the key attributes of its product offerings. The company is also collaborating with BIS to develop standards for aluminium products and raw materials for which appropriate quality standards do not exist currently.

Vedanta’s aluminium products are registered with the London Metal Exchange (LME), an undisputed testimony to their international quality standards.

The company has now proactively sought the BIS certifications to further boost Indian customers’ confidence that the aluminium they buy is certified by the country’s highest authority on quality standards. To achieve this, Vedanta Aluminium deploys some of the world’s best technologies in metal manufacturing, uses sophisticated processes, deep R&D and works with emerging-tech start-ups and experts from around the world. Owing to this, the company continues to be a preferred supplier to customers in nearly 50 countries.

Speaking about Vedanta Aluminium’s focus on quality excellence, Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd. said, “Aluminium will be indispensable to a low carbon future, with its limitless potential for applications in clean energy solutions, electric mobility, green buildings, high-tech manufacturing, sustainable packaging and more. Therefore, Vedanta Aluminium has robust systems in place to understand and exceed customer expectations. The BIS certifications for our products show that Indian manufacturing is synonymous to high quality, the benefits of which are being passed on to the end consumer. In India’s journey to become a global manufacturing powerhouse, we are proud flag-bearers of the nation’s manufacturing prowess.”

Sharing his views on the certification, Jagannath Majhi, Head, BIS – Bhubaneswar, said “Vedanta Aluminium has displayed immense proactiveness by coming forward voluntarily to certify its product range through the comprehensive standards established by BIS. An uncompromising focus on quality is the hallmark of any great organisation, and Vedanta deserves praise for pioneering new benchmarks in this regard. I am sure that this move will encourage several other organisations to collaborate with BIS to ensure quality product offerings for consumers.”

The company currently produces one of the largest ranges of aluminium products. Vedanta Aluminium’s products such as Restora Low Carbon Aluminium, Billets, Wire Rods, Alloy Ingots & Cast Bars, AlSi T-Ingots, Slabs, Rolled Products, etc. cater to a vast spectrum of industries, from aerospace to automobiles, building & construction, electrification, engineering, packaging, consumer goods and more.

The BIS certifications are now the latest addition to the company’s list of important quality standards, which include:

ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System) for production and supply of Primary Aluminium and Alloys

IATF 16949:2016 (International Automotive Task Force) for the production and supply for various applications to the automotive industry

ISO/IEC 17025:2017 NABL accreditation for laboratory for Testing Accreditation Certification

ISO 14001:2015 (Environment Management System) for production and supply of Primary Aluminium and Alloys

ISO 50001:2018 (Energy Management System) for production of Primary Aluminium and Alloys

ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety Management System) for production and supply of Primary Aluminium and Alloys.