Choudwar: Police officials seized valuable sandalwood worth Rs 10 lakh and arrested a person in this connection in Cuttack District of Odisha on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Rasanand Sahu of Tangi in Khurda district.

‘A case was registered and Rasanand has been forwarded to court,’ DCP Pratik Singh revealed about the seizure at a press meet.

All the seized sandalwood was looted from Srikhetra forest in Choudwar, reports said. The police seized 22 pieces of sandalwood weighing around 92kg.

In another incident, Phase-II police arrested two persons on charges of burgling houses and committing loots at the CDA sector in Cuttack. The two have been identified as Krushnachandra Maharana and Sagar Das. Cops seized a total of 10 mobile phones, 5 laptops, three LED Tvs, four hand watches and a camera from their possession.