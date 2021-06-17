Validity of several vehicle documents extended in Odisha, Check details

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the current COVID pandemic situation, the Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) on Thursday further extended the validity of several important motor vehicle documents like Driving License (DL), Learner’s License (LL) and Registration Certificate (RC) till September 30, 2021.

The STA in its Twitter handle informed that the decision to extend the validity of the important motor vehicle documents has been taken following a request made by the Ministry of Road Transport Highways (MoRTH). The MoRTH had asked State governments in August to extend the validity of these vital documents.

However, there STA clarified that the validity of Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) and insurance certificates will not be extended.

STA extends the validity of RC, Fitness, Permits, DL, LL, Fancy number booking, application for Solatium Fund till 30.9.2021.

There is no extension for

PUCC,

Insurance,

Temporary Permits,

@CTOdisha

Check details below:

Fitness Certificate: Fitness Certificate of all motor vehicles which had expired since 01.02.2020, or would expire by 30.09.2021, such documents will be treated as valid till 30.09.2021.

Registration Certificate of Non-transport vehicles: Registration Certificate of Non-transport vehicles which had expired since 01.02.2020, or would expire by 30.09.2021, such documents will be treated as valid till 30.09.2021.

Driving License: Driving Licenses which had expired since 01.02.2020, or would expire by 30.09.2021, such documents will be treated as valid till 30.09.2021.

Learner’s License: Learner’s Licenses which had expired since 18.03.2020, or would expire by30.09.2021, such documents will be treated as valid by 30.09.2021 as the Driving Licenses test has been cancelled w.e.f. 18.03.2020. This has already been notified vide letter No.3695/TC dated 18.03.2021.

Goods Carriage, Contract Carriage, Private Service Vehicle and Educational Institution Bus Permits: Goods Carriage, Contract Carriage, Private Service Vehicle and Educational Institution Bus Permits which had expired since 01.02.2020, or would expire by 30.09.2021, such permits will be treated as valid till 30.09.2021. Validity of authorisation issued under Chapter-IV of CMV Rules, 1989 for goods carriage and tourist vehicle is not extended as it relates to payment of annual composite tax.

Stage Carriage Permanent Permits: All Stage Carriage Permanent Permits and permits issued by Reciprocating States Countersigned by STA, Odisha on inter-state routes which had expired since 01.02.2020, or would expire by 30.09.2021, such documents will be treated as valid till 30.09.2021.

Reservation of fancy numbers: In cases where fees paid for reservation of notified fancy registration number or other than the notified number on or after 01.02.2020 and the applicant could not produce required documents within 30 days, it shall remain valid till 30.09.2021.

Payment of compensation from Solatium Fund: The applicants who have not submitted application for compensation from Solatium Fund whose limitation expired on or after 22.03.2020, or would expire by 30.09.2021, they may file application for compensation up to 30.09.2021.

There is no extension to the following documents: