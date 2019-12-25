Uttarakhand Bundled Out For 117, Six Wickets For Basant In Ranji Trophy

Uttarakhand Bundled Out For 117, Six Wickets For Basant In Ranji Trophy

Bhubaneswar: Basant Mohanty bagged six wickets as Odisha restricted Uttarakhand to 117 runs in their first innings in Ranji trophy at DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack.

The hosts which had earlier secured innings wins against Chhattisgarh and Services won the toss and decided to bowl.

The trio of Basant Mohanty, Rajesh Mohanty and Debabrata Pradhan struck in regular intervals and unsettled the opposition. Pradhan scalped two wickets while Rajesh bagged one wicket.

In reply, the hosts too started badly and lost three wickets in quick succession. Shantanu Mishra and Biplab Samantray held the innings together and Odisha finished the day at 98 runs for the loss of three wickets. Biplab will resume from 35 runs while Shantanu remained unbeaten at 30 at the end of day’s play.