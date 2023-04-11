UTP escapes from Nabarangpur sub jail in Odisha, nabbed

Nabarangpur: An under-trial prisoner has escaped from the Nabarangpur sub-jail in Odisha. He had been put in custody for charges of robbery.

The UTP has been identified as Luku Bhumia, a habitual criminal. A number of cases of loot and robbery are pending in his name.

As per reports, today Police presented him in Court. After returning from there to the sub-jail in the Court van, he managed to escape from the gate area of the jail. The police personnel who was in charge had tried to catch him but in vain.

It is to be noted that a culvert is being constructed near the gate of the sub-jail. Hence, the Court van could not enter the gate. Luku took advantage and escaped from the scene, as per the Jail authorities.

The UTP had robbed the house of Khatiguda along with others 5 and looted Rs 5 lakh and gold jewellery. Accordingly, he had been arrested on March 17 for the charges of involvement in this robbery case.

Update:

However, following the escape of the UTP, Police took it seriously and launched a manhunt. Accordingly, the cops then nabbed the culprit near the jail area only. He had hidden under a bush.