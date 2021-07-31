Unlock guidelines for August: Night curfew to remain in force across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Saturday announced the unlock guidelines for the month of August. Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena announced the unlock guidelines this afternoon.

According to Jena, the night curfew will remain in force across the State between 8 PM and 6 AM from August 1 to September 1. However, the weekend shutdown restrictions will continue in Cuttack and Puri districts and Bhubaneswar city.

It is to be noted here that the State reported 1,578 new Covid positive cases were detected in the State in the past 24 hours.

