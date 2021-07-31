Unlock guidelines for August: Night curfew to remain in force across Odisha

By WCE 3
night curfew odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Saturday announced the unlock guidelines for the month of August. Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena announced the unlock guidelines this afternoon.

According to Jena, the night curfew will remain in force across the State between 8 PM and 6 AM from August 1 to September 1. However, the weekend shutdown restrictions will continue in Cuttack and Puri districts and Bhubaneswar city.

It is to be noted here that the State reported 1,578 new Covid positive cases were detected in the State in the past 24 hours.

Click here to get more details.

You might also like
State

Covid 19: Odisha Govt issues August Guidelines: Check details

State

Railway jobs for 10th class passed candidates, check details

State

Odisha CS, 5T Secretary visits Kalahandi to review major development projects

State

Odisha’s capital city achieves 100% Covid vaccination target of July

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.