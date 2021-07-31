Cinema halls, malls to reopen in Odisha; Public to be allowed to beaches and parks

Bhubaneswar: Cinema halls and malls to reopen in Odisha from tomorrow by following all COVID guidelines. This was informed by Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena today.

Jena said that the cinema halls will reopen in the State. However, only 50 per cent of people will be permitted.

Likewise, shopping malls will be allowed to function with a limited number of entrants.

The SRC further said that the public will be allowed to sea beaches, parks and indoor water parks across the State. Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar is also allowed to reopen.

However, the concerned collectors can take a final decision regarding the reopening of places of worship.

